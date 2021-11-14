EXCLUSIVE: Waluscha De Sousa on possibility of collaborating with Salman Khan: ‘One only dreams big’

Waluscha De Sousa’s new song ‘Chingari’ from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth was unveiled recently. Talking about the same, Waluscha informs that director Mahesh Manjrekar thought she was perfect for the song. “Though I was quite nervous because he told me it was a Lavani form. Growing up I had done five years of Bharatnatyam. I guess it’s also a coastal thing, because Mahesh Sir comes from the Coastal belt, and me coming from Goa - he could see in me what I couldn’t see in myself. So he was like just trust me in this, and that’s when we started working on the song,” shares the actress.

Prod her on the possibility of her and Salman collaborating in the future for a full fledged project, and Waluscha states, “I think this is a collaboration. Then I think it would be left up to the audience and for people to want it. One cannot force anything, I don’t believe in that. The thing with me is, I take one step at a time, (and I am) just happy to get the work that is coming my way. Because I feel besides all the responsibilities that I have, life has given me an opportunity to do the things that I wasn’t able to do a while ago. So for me it’s just taking things as they come, and just trying to prove that I am here to work, and work really hard. So just grateful for everything that’s coming my way. I don’t know what's in store for the future, but obviously one only dreams big.”

How did Salman react to her song ‘Chingari’? “I was very nervous trying to put it together to just have the audience enjoy it, accept it and believe in the form of dance. I am very grateful for this opportunity to have come my way. So I think everybody is just happy for me, the entire cast and team Antim is just very happy with the reactions that are out right now,” she signs off.

