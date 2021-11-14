EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi on working with Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2: Her one liners are a laugh riot

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is back with it’s second part featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari and Pankaj Tripathi. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Mirzapur actor informed that he had seen the first part of the franchise in Patna. “I really loved the film, it’s songs, humour and the music,” states Tripathi, adding that while the worlds of Bunty Aur Babli 1 and 2 are almost the same, the latter one is set in today’s time. “They (Bunty Aur Babli from part 1) were not tech savvy, but today’s Bunty and Babli use social media and are technically sound. So they are technical conmen, and work digitally. However, the entertainment and thrill remains the same as it was in part one,” informs the actor.

Tripathi adds that when he heard the script of Bunty Aur Babli 2, he really enjoyed it. “I was getting to be a part of the Bunty Aur Babli franchise, which was great. The old Bunty and Babli are in their new world, but then there is some movement and I reach there. My character is quite colourful, and is an intelligent cop. Now how intelligent he is that will be seen in the film, but he considers himself to be a super cop. Woh laal chashmah lagate hai, toh unko duniya laal dikhti hai,” laughs Pankaj.

The actor also shares his experience of working with Saif and Rani. “I saw her for the first time on the set itself, and hadn’t met her before that, but my experience of working with her was lovely. Her one-liners are a laugh riot, and she is a very fun person. It was the same with Saif sir too. I am aware of his sense of humour, so it was a lot of fun,” Tripathi signs off.

