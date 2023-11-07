EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar calls Suhana Khan’s Veronica ‘hard working’, Yuvraj Menda's Dilton 'party animal'; talks about The Archies cast

Anticipation is building for The Archies, a teen musical comedy film that marks the debut of several young actors in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut with this film directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Ahead of the release, the renowned director sat for an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla and played a fun rapid-fire round where she opened up about the characters in The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar answers fun questions as she gives peek into The Archies' characters

During the exclusive interaction with us, Zoya Akhtar was asked to choose any of the seven characters she thinks fit the best with the given titles, such as charmers, swag, etc.

Giving a peek into the roles of Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, Zoya added, "The charmer of the seven, I think it's actually Archie. Veronica is the most hardworking. I would say maybe Dilton is the best dancer. Reggie has the most swag of them all. There's no diva. Party animal, maybe Dilton, because he's the youngest. Archie is the most mischievous on set. Betty is the most stylish. Reggie cannot pass a mirror without looking into it."

More about Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

In The Archies, the star-studded cast takes on the famous characters from the comic book series of the same name. Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge, while Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, and Agastya Nanda essays the character of Archie Andrews. Other cast members include Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal as Ethel Muggs.

The Archies is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

