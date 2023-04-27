FIGHTER EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand & team allot over 120 hours for an action-packed climax

After successfully collaborating on Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan is reuniting with Siddharth Anand on his next, Fighter. The film is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and went on floors last year in November at the Assam Airbase. It has been a non-stop shoot since then with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor also joining the sets for some dramatic and intense action blocks. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan are in the process of shooting one of the biggest climax blocks of their careers.

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand aim to create their biggest climax till date

According to sources close to the development, Fighter climax is to be one of the major highlights of the film and the team is leaving no stone unturned to make it a big cinematic experience for the audience. “Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand know that the stakes are high with Fighter and they are set to shoot their biggest climax till date. The team will be shooting for over 120 hours for this action-packed climax scene, which will take about 25 minute of screen time in the film. The team will be shooting hand-to-hand combats alongside aerial shots for the concluding episode of Fighter. Hrithik, Deepika and Anil will be a part of this epic climax shoot,” revealed a source close to the development.

The team is currently shooting at SRPF Grounds, Jogeshwari (Mumbai). “Fighter shoot is going on as per the schedule and the team will call it a wrap on principal photography by early June. It’s a VFX heavy film and the coming six months will be dedicated to working on the final VFX touches. The VFX for fighter is spearheaded by DNEG, who have won an Oscar for their work in the past. Siddharth Anand has a larger-than-life vision for Fighter to be a big screen spectacle and the team is leaving no stone unturned to deliver at par with audience expectations.” the source added.

Fighter is confirmed for Republic Day 2024 release

Fighter marks the first time collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is amongst the most awaited films of 2024. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 25, 2024, and marks the return of Hrithik into the mass action entertainer zone after War. It’s expected to be one of the biggest money spinners and eventually lead itself to a franchise. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Fighter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Munnabhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi join Akshay Kumar in Awara Pagal Deewana 2