EXCLUSIVE: Is Bhagyashree in Udaipur to attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding? Find out

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding seems to be the most awaited Punjabi wedding of the year. The most awaited union of politics with Bollywood is something which we can’t really wait for any longer as the duo have truly set the benchmark of couple cuteness a bit too high. While several guests have already begun arriving in Udaipur to join the couple as their big day approaches, actress Bhagyashree too was spotted at the Udaipur airport with her husband Himalaya Dasani. However, it seems like she was not in city for Raghav and Pari’s wedding as she gave us some update on it. Check what Bhagyashree told us.

Bhagyashree spotted at Udaipur airport, gives reaction on being asked if she will attend Parineeti’s wedding

After Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree was spotted at the Udaipur airport with her husband Himalaya Dasani, fans began assuming that she is in city to attend the most awaited Punjabi wedding of Raghav and Parineeti. On seeking clarification on the same, the actress exclusively told Pinkvilla, “No, not for the wedding.”

Bhagyashree asks fans to guess where she is headed to

Recently, Bhagyashree took to her Instagram stories and asked her fans to guess where she is headed to as she put up a video, seemingly from flight. While some of her fans responded saying Jaipur, others guessed the answer right - Udaipur.

About security arrangements at Raghav Parineeti’s wedding

Notably, Hotel Leela Palace is set to witness some grand celebrations and recently, a report by IANS revealed the security arrangements at the wedding. The report stated that 100 private guards are being deployed and some tight measures like blue tapes on phone cameras will be followed to prevent pictures and videos from being recorded and clicked. A report by India Today also said that the wedding will have no phone policy for the guests.

