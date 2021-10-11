Saif Ali Khan gets candid: Says, ‘I didn’t get paid for Go Goa Gone; Horror comedy has a lot of potential’

Saif Ali Khan has been the man in the news over the last few months. While his release, Bhoot Police, proved to grab eyeballs in the digital space, he recently wrapped up shooting for the magnum opus, Adipurush. The actor is all gearing up to commence work on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan from next month.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, speaking about Go Goa Gone and the potential of horror comedies in the Indian market, Saif Ali Khan said, “Go Goa Gone was a very indie, niche kind of a film. It was a zombie comedy and was not meant to be hugely commercial. It was just a fun idea and I didn’t even get paid for that as that was the only way to make that film. Bhoot Police is a lot more commercial and has a rooted idea. I am looking forward to spinning it into a franchise.”

The actor informed that his son, Taimur, liked the film and so did his wife, Kareena Kapoor. He insists that it’s his son, Taimur, who made him realise the potential of the horror genre in India. “Let me talk about the experience of watching Mummy. The three of us (Saif, Taimur, Kareena) were snuggled up and Taimur wasn’t that scared but scared enough to bond with us. It showed me that there is a lot of potential in the emotion of fear. It’s a strong market if something gets you together with your kids,” he added.

Apart from the aforementioned projects, Saif also has Fire with director Rahul Dholakia under his kitty and is also doing a web series for Netflix. It’s said to be based on the life of scientist Homi Bhabha. We had earlier reported how Saif is excited about his reunion with Excel Entertainment on Fire, 20 years after the cult Dil Chahta Hai. Watch the full video below:

