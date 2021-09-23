EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Excel after Dil Chahta Hai: ‘I play a firefighter in Fire’

is currently riding on the digital success of his spooky adventure, Bhoot Police. Content with the performance of the film, the makers have already announced their plans of spinning Bhoot Police into a franchise. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his upcoming projects. The actor confirmed that 20 years after Dil Chahta Hai, he is reuniting with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in a new film titled Fire, in which he plays a firefighter.

When asked about the reunion with Excel Entertainment, the actor said, “I have been wanting to do a film with Excel for a while now. In-fact, we have signed up for a film called Fire. It’s about the fireman.” He also opened up about his script choice and the idea of going more commercial with his films. “I have noticed that a lot of roles that I am doing, and this is what I mean by being commercial, can be represented by an emoticon on the phone chat. For Bhoot Police, there is a ghost, for Adipurush, there is a red devil, a cop for Vikram Vedha and for Fire, there’s a fireman too. I think the next role that I chose has to be an emoticon,” he laughed.

Saif is excited about the reunion with Excel as he considers them to be one of the most professional production houses in today’s time. “I am looking forward to working with them because we have not done a film together since Dil Chahta Hai. They are so organized and have a lovely work atmosphere for the actors. I am really looking forward to getting into Fire,” he smiled.

Apart from Fire and the Bhoot Police sequel, Saif has his date diaries packed with films like the Om Raut directed epic, Adipurush alongside Prabhas and also the battle royale with Hrithik Roshan in the Vikram Vedha remake. He will also be seen alongside Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is expected to release on the big screen by year end. Meanwhile, Fire, directed by Rahul Dholakia is expected to go on floors next year.

