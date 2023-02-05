Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh to play at the nuptials

It's wedding session in b-town once again, as Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer in the presence of their families and close friends. The duo left for Rajasthan yesterday. While Kiara, dressed in a pink and white attire, was accompanied by close friend Manish Malhotra, Sidharth, who looked dapper in an all black outfit, joined them later. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also spotted at the airport yesterday, and so was popular wedding photographer Vishal Punjabi. Pinkvilla has now heard of another interesting update related to the upcoming nuptials.

We have heard that DJ Ganesh will be playing at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. A source in the know informs that the celebrity DJ will be playing at the sangeet tonight, and at the after party post the wedding. He has earlier played at many celebrity dos, including at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding, at designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s star studded cocktail evening, and at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.