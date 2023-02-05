Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 'Baraatis' Shahid Kapoor, Mira and Karan Johar jet off to Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the love birds will finally make it official by sharing their wedding pictures. On 4th February, Sid and Kiara were seen jetting off to the Suryagarh Palace where they will get married to each other. Their families too were spotting at the airport. Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and other 'baraatis' were seen leaving for the big fat wedding.

Earlier, it was reported that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira to her wedding. Today, the couple was seen at Kalina airport as they left for Jaisalmer. Shahid opted for cool athleisure while Mira looked chic in her black and white outfit. Shahid even waved at the paparazzi. Karan Johar too made a starry appearance at the Kalina airport. He rocked his all-black look as he left for Sidharth and Kiara's big day. Reportedly, he played cupid for Sid and Kiara. Apart from them, Aarti Shetty and producer Shabina Khan too made their way to Jaisalmer. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pre-wedding festivities

Ahead of the wedding, the couple will enjoy their pre-wedding festivities today. Reports suggest that Sidharth and Kiara will perform at their sangeet on their superhit songs from Shershaah. Even Sidharth's family has planned a special performance for their 'bahu-to-be'. Their sangeet playlist includes songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding details

Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly don Manish Malhotra's outfits on their big day. The ace designer was seen arriving at the lavish palace with Kiara on Saturday. Reportedly, the couple has asked their guests and hotel staff not to share pictures on social media. The first pictures will be posted by Sidharth and Kiara.