Varun Dhawan says nobody knows sh** about trends but labels Kiara Advani as a keen follower- EXCLUSIVE

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2012 film Student Of The Year and since then, there is no looking back for the star. Currently, the actor is on cloud nine as his much-anticipated movie JugJugg Jeeyo is soon going to hit theaters. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. Ever since its trailer has been released, fans have been loving it. Recently, Varun and Kiara interacted with Pinkvilla and talked about various topics. They also opened up on the industry trends and Varun said that nobody knows anything. Kiara too agreed with her co-star on this statement.

On being asked about industry trends, Varun said, "I want to say this on camera that 'Nobody knows shit' about trends and what works and what doesn't at the box office. Let's be honest, I don't think the trade knows anything. I don't know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there's nothing. Nobody knows anything."

Kiara Advani showed agreement with Varun and added, "What are these trends? There are no trends. Nobody knows what's working, no one knows. There's no formula to this."

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

