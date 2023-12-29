With over Rs 800 crore in December with Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is the Pinkvilla Star of The Month

October 2007 marked the arrival of a new star in the Indian Film Industry as Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Sawaariya. Over a period of 15 years, Ranbir was always termed as the gen-next superstar as he often showed potential of doing big numbers at the box office, but never consolidated the same with consistent openers and big grossers. Cut to 2023, and the long wait for a new superstar for today’s audience finally ended, as Ranbir Kapoor finally earned the spot and proved why he deserves the tag more than anyone else in the last 16 years.

Ranbir Kapoor creates mass euphoria with Animal

December 1, 2023 saw the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal led by Ranbir Kapoor and the film is on the verge of ending its record-breaking run at the box office. The film opened to bumper numbers of Rs 50 crore plus on a non-holiday with A-Rating and Clash in India and is headed for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 500 crore in Hindi and over Rs 550 crore in India. If the domestic performance was not enough, Animal has done phenomenal business in the international belts too, as the global total of Animal will fall in the vicinity of Rs 825 to 850 crore.

To attain this spot in a month that has a Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani film as also a Prabhas and Prashanth Neel actioner is a commendable and speaks volumes on the euphoria generated by Ranbir Kapoor with Animal at the box office all across the globe. Himesh Mankad

Given the phenomenal performance of Animal at the box office, as also the kind of euphoria seen in the audience for Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, it’s safe to announce him as the Pinkvilla Star of the Month – December. To attain this spot in a month that has a Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani film as also a Prabhas and Prashanth Neel actioner is a commendable and speaks volumes on the euphoria generated by RK with Animal at the box office all across the globe.

Advertisement

The actor grabbed conversations for his performance too, cementing his place as a credible and versatile actor, as he pulled off a character with conviction that probably none could imagine him play. Ranbir Kapoor’s journey as an actor can be summed up in a single sentence – From Barfi to Animal, from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to Sanju, from Sanju to Brahmastra – he has succeeded in performing and bringing the audience to the cinema hall across genres. As we always say, superstardom is never about that one blockbuster or one failure. It’s about sustenance and the constant ability to deliver opening day box office across the years.

The greatest of the content needs big stars to reach out to a wider section of audience and the numbers are a give-away of the fact that Ranbir has managed to crack the audiences in tier 2 and 3, as this section has come on board for multiple films in his career. Himesh Mankad

Animal creates multiple records at the box office

One can find that in Ranbir’s journey. Be it near record start on non-holiday to films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Sanju, Brahmastra and Animal, to securing a bumper opening to a dud like Besharam. The trajectory also includes a good start to certain not-so-commercial films like Rockstar, Barfi, and Roy, as also the ability to organically take a rom-com genre film like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the Rs 130 crore mark in India in the post-pandemic world.

Let’s get back to December, as it would end up being a special month for Ranbir. Animal has broken several records – it’s the highest-grossing A-Rated Film in the history of Indian Cinema, as also the biggest grosser for both Ranbir and Sandeep. The film has also clocked over 2.75 crore footfalls (Maybe 3 crore, depending on final figures) at the box office, which makes Ranbir Kapoor the only actor after the three Khan’s and Hrithik Roshan to attain the feat in the modern era. The numbers and footfalls garnered by Animal goes a lot beyond just the appreciation for content.

The greatest of the content needs big stars to reach out to a wider section of the audience and the numbers are a give-away of the fact that Ranbir has managed to crack the audiences in tier 2 and 3, as this section has come on board for multiple films in his career – right from YJHD to Sanju, Brahmastra and now consolidated Animal. It’s all about capitalizing on this further.

Advertisement

As we always say, superstardom is never about that one blockbuster or one failure. It’s about sustenance and the constant ability to deliver opening day box office across the years. Himesh Mankad

Animal has also opened up the Telugu market in a big way for Ranbir as from Brahmastra to Animal, his popularity is on the rise to get traction in dubbed versions too. Next up with the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana, which again has the potential of crossing all the barriers, followed by a sure-shot saga like Animal Park.

The media coverage, social media conversations and the organic on-ground chatter around his performance was also at an all-time high for Ranbir Kapoor in December. It’s a performance that has created a major impact in the cinema going audience, as Animal might not be half as impactful if not for the roaring and shocking act by Ranbir. All in all, its full marks to RK in December and he is the Pinkvilla Star of The Month.

Here’s a look at winners of last few months

August – Sunny Deol (READ HERE)

September – Shah Rukh Khan (READ HERE)

October – Thalapathy Vijay (READ HERE)

November – Salman Khan (READ HERE)

December – Ranbir Kapoor (READ HERE)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt break internet with Raha’s first appearance; fans call her ‘absolutely copy of Rishi ji’