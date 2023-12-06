With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The YRF Spy Universe film has emerged as a HIT at the box office with collections of Rs 270 crore nett in India and a worldwide gross around the Rs 450 crore mark.

Tiger 3 clocks Rs 450 crore at worldwide box office

The film was released with massive expectations and the hope of being another Rs 500 crore blockbuster but has underperformed at the box office. In an ideal world, the least that one expected of Tiger 3 was to hit the Rs 400 crore number, but the film will end with collections a little under the Rs 300 crore mark. However, blessed with stardom are those for whom a film that earns Rs 270 crore in India and Rs 450 crore at a worldwide level is termed as underperformance. Tiger 3 took an excellent start at the box office earning around Rs 41 crore on the opening day despite a release on Diwali Day and that was a result of tremendous support to SK from the mass belts.

Tiger 3 scored a solid opening weekend, but the business in the long run was marred by mixed word of mouth and important World Cup matches falling in the first week of business. The entire conflict of Tiger saving the Pakistani PM didn’t land well with the audience, leading to a sudden disconnect with the actions of the character. The film could have made up for the loss of business due to the World Cup matches in the long run if word of mouth was outright positive, but the mixed talk left it in a spot of no recovery in the long run. It’s the fourth highest-grossing film of Salman Khan’s career at the worldwide box office after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sultan. It’s also the 31st hit film of his career, with many more to follow in the time to come.

Advertisement

Tiger 3 emerges as biggest grosser of November

Stardom is a double-edged sword as a superstar film will always come with a baggage of expectations, and there will always be an added pressure to live onto all that’s expected from the industry and audiences. Given the impeccable track record through the last decade, a Salman Khan film, that too Tiger Franchise, will always be released with the expectations of a blockbuster, and whenever it doesn’t do the Blockbuster numbers, there will be a section working to term the film a flop. And it happens with all big stars when a film doesn’t land as well as expected. But setting things straight, both YRF and Salman would end up making money though the quantum of profit will be lower than what it should be from a threequel and spy universe film.

What qualifies Salman for the Star of the Month slot is the fact that he set the cash registers ringing for Tiger 3 by scoring the third biggest opening weekend of all time for the film upon its release, and then it was the content that did the talking. The comparisons will always be made with the top grosser of all time, and they would be valid too given the history of competition over the years. Tiger 3 will lie among the lower-watched films in the list, but yet, it has managed to do enough to pass the finishing line and hit the green mark. It’s also the biggest grosser of November, though that’s not much of an achievement as nothing major was released in the entire month.

Pinkvilla Star of The Month:

August: Sunny Deol (Read Here)

September: Shah Rukh Khan (Read Here)

October: Thalapathy Vijay (Read Here)

November: Salman Khan (Read Here)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's The Bull from February