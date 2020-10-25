EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar turns into an entrepreneur; Launches her clothing label ‘The Saree Story’

Sai Tamhankar comes with a special surprise for her fans as she introduces her clothing label which will focus on saree.

Saree is always considered to be one of the most elegant Indian attires. In fact, it is even considered to be the six yards of magic and panache which adds an extra sparkle to women’s beauty. And while it is quite popular across the nation, actress Sai Tamhankar, who has turned into an entrepreneur lately, has launched her exquisite label ‘The Saree Story’ which the concept of globalising saree with sumptuous and elegant designs. Interestingly, Sai has started this brand in collaboration with her college friend Shruti Bhosale Chavan.

Talking about the same, Sai, who has been very particular about picking up her roles, has been made sure to be equally diligent with her designs and sarees. “The designs, the cloth and every minuscule element that culminates into the process of making a saree is unique and exclusive at the ‘The Saree Story’. Like there is a story to every film every Saree in our brand has a story to it,” she added.

On the other hand, Shruti shared the idea behind the name of the brand and stated that while sarees never go out of fashion and each state comes with a unique style of saree. And keeping the ancient designs intact, the ladies have made an attempt to blend it with the way the new generation looks at wearing the saree.

“Sarees can’t get out of fashion, they have strong Indian values and traditions attached to it. There are 30 odd types of Saree in our country and every state has a unique styling of a saree and a heritage background attached to it, therefore, we thought of naming our brand ‘The Saree Story’,” Shruti was quoted saying.

