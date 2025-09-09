Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters shatters BTS' Dynamite record on Billboard Hot 100

Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters continues to make history on the music charts. Its breakout anthem Golden has now ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks, Billboard confirmed on Monday, September 8. The track, performed by the fictional trio HUNTR/X, surpassed BTS’ 2020 hit Dynamite, which held the No. 1 spot for three weeks.

The song’s steady climb has been remarkable. Golden debuted at No. 81 before moving up through the ranks - 23, 6, 4, 2, 2, 1, 2, 1, 1, and now another week at No. 1. With this achievement, Golden joins the ranks of K-pop songs with multiple weeks at the top, second only to BTS’ Butter, which led for 10 weeks.

Golden leads streaming and digital charts

Billboard reported that Golden remains a strong performer across all metrics. The song stayed at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart for a seventh week, climbed from No. 29 to No. 24 on Radio Songs, and secured a second week at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales. Between August 29 and September 4, the track earned 34.5 million official streams, 22.1 million radio airplay impressions and 9,000 sales in the United States.

HUNTR/X - the trio of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI perform the anthem as the voices of the film’s characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. Their success marks the first time female lead vocalists connected to Korean pop have topped the Hot 100. Golden also becomes just the second K-pop song to spend at least four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Here’s what makes KPop Demon Hunters a chart record-breaker

The film’s soundtrack is also rewriting Billboard history. Alongside Golden, three other songs from KPop Demon Hunters are in the Hot 100 Top 10: Your Idol at No. 4, Soda Pop at No. 5, and How It’s Done at No. 9. This marks the first time in the 67-year history of the Hot 100 that a soundtrack has placed four tracks in the Top 10 at the same time.

Other artists also had strong showings this week. Sabrina Carpenter’s Tears debuted at No. 3, while her former No. 1 hit Manchild climbed to No. 4. Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend also entered at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

