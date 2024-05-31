Gong Yoo engages in friendly banter with Choi Woo Shik and Tang Wei on Wonderland set; Watch hilarious moment

Wonderland is an upcoming science fiction romance film which will be led by Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei. Goblin star Gong Yoo will be making a cameo appearance in the film as Tang Wei's husband. The behind-the-scenes video revealed the actor's friendly and fun chemistry off-screen with his co-actors.

Gong Yoo teases Choi Woo Shik and Tang Wei on Wonderland set

On May May 30, Acemaker Movie released a special clip of Gong Yoo which was a compilation of behind-the-scenes moments from Wonderland of the actor. In one of the scenes, as he poses in front of the camera, Choi Woo Shik instructs him on how to frame his face.

Later when the Our Beloved Summer actor asks for credit from Gong Yoo, he refuses and states that it was all him. This ensues a hilarious banter between them.

In another moment, as Tang Wei and Gong Yoo monitor their performances, the Squid Game star teases the Chinese actress which leads to friendly bickering between them. The actor is also seen talking sweetly to a child actor and helping them with the scene.

More about Wonderland

Wonderland will premiere on June 5 in South Korea. Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost.

Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events taking place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland.

The film is written and directed by Kim Tae Yong, who has also worked on projects like MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4, and On the Road, Two.

