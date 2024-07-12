The Midnight Studio’s Kwon Nara joins Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah in black comedy drama Knock Off; Report

Kwon Nara is all set for her small-screen return following The Midnight Studio. According to reports, she has been cast as a pivotal character in Knock Off, a black comedy drama to be led by Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah. Her addition to the start-studded cast lineup is raising significant anticipation.

Kwon Nara to sell counterfeit products in black comedy drama Knock Off

On July 12, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Kwon Nara has bagged a pivotal role in the upcoming drama Knock Off. She is set to play the role of Moon Yoo Bin, a young woman who starts making and selling counterfeit goods with her brother.

She becomes the mentee of Kim Sung Joon, who helps her experience the real taste of money. Moon Yoo Bin is the kind of woman who relentlessly works to achieve her dreams and believes in the power of good thoughts and attitude towards work.

More about Knock Off

Knock Off is an upcoming black comedy drama that promises the capture a realistic image of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as IMF. Kim Soo Hyun, who recently led the explosively successful tvN rom-com Queen of Tears will headline this new drama.

He is set to play Kim Sung Joon, a strong character who entered the counterfeit market during the 20th-century financial crisis. Using the situation to his benefit, he soon rose as the king of the fake goods market.

Joining the cast is Jo Bo Ah, who will embody the character of Kim Sung Joon’s first love. She works as a custom officer, adding an interesting dynamic to the storyline.

The additional cast boasts a talent influx of Kim Si Eun, Lee Jung Eun, Yoo Jae Myung, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Hye Eun, Kang Mal Geum, Go Kyu Pil, Choi Gyu Ri, and more.

Knock Off is being helmed by Park Hyun Suk known for directing Secret Forest 2 (Also known as Stranger Season 2 ) and Song of the Bandits. The drama is set to be released in two seasons with 26 episodes each.

More about Kwon Nara

Starting his entertainment career as a member of the girl group Hello Venus, Kwon Nara soon transitioned into acting. Her first major role was in SBS’ 2018 rom-com Suspicious Partner. Some of her other noteworthy works include Itaewon Class, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Itaewon Class, and more.

