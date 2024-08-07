10 Best Creepy Movies to Watch If You Enjoyed Longlegs

Longlegs directed by Oz Perkins has experienced high success at the box office and in critics' hands as well. If you happened to love this new horror movie about a young FBI recruit (played by Maika Monroe) chasing a notorious occult murderer (played by Nicolas Cage) in the mid-1990s, then there are more such thrilling movies. Here are 10 such creepy movies for you to watch out for–

The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)

The Blackcoat's Daughter stands as an excellent case for Oz Perkins' feature debut and his rather unusual method of scaring audiences. The Blackcoat's Daughter is stylishly accomplished while horrifyingly violent and ominous, filled with an air of dread lingering in every scene. It's that type of slow-burning horror movie that takes every opportunity to make you feel uneasy but shies away from the answers.

Manhunter (1986)

A retired criminal profiler enlists the insane psychologist he caught years ago to identify a killer known as "The Tooth Fairy." The writer-director Michael Mann, before Demme's Silence of the Lambs adaptation, had already adapted Harris's first Hannibal Lecter novel, Red Dragon, into the unsettling crime thriller Manhunter, about an incredibly talented FBI agent.

Mandy (2018)

In 2018, Nicolas Cage starred in the horror film Mandy, helmed by Panos Cosmatos. This strange story is set in The Shadow Mountains in 1983, where Red and Mandy are sequestered, played by Andrea Riseborough, until a cult ruins their peace. The movie thrives off the bloodied revenge taken by Red, making it such a brutal, bizarre journey. Known for its relentless nature, the film is held together by one of Cage's most victorious performances. Those viewers who found his off-putting performance captivating in Longlegs will more than likely be rapt by his most unhinged performance in Mandy.

Copycat (1995)

Copycat, helmed by Jon Amiel, is a mystery-thriller from the '90s and happens to be one of the most bone-chilling movies belonging right up there on your watch list alongside Longlegs. In this movie, the murderer makes a statement through his killing by emulating the crimes of history's most infamous killers. Stopping him are two women: a psychologist, played by Sigourney Weaver, and a detective, played by Holly Hunter. This underappreciated work will be a feast for everyone who liked the investigations that were to be pursued in Longlegs. Copycat came in for high praise as being cleverly written and acted out, frequently tense and thrilling.

It Follows (2014)

A young woman, Jay, in the body of Maika Monroe, is initially involved in what appears to be harmless sex but is suddenly hit with an ancient entity, shape-shifting, and driven by a sole will to hunt her down until it has finally claimed her as its victim. Desperately fighting for survival, Jay and her friends are at their wits' end as the terrifying creature draws near.

Monroe gives a striking performance as the feisty and resourceful Jay, well worth calling a breakout role. There's a sense of restraint but captivating vigor in the way she portrays a young woman under siege from an unimaginable terror. But beyond Monroe's performance, It Follows stands as a chillingly original horror film that manages to tap into primal fears. The clever way suspense is conceived in the film makes for a truly unnerving watch.

Watcher (2022)

Watcher is a nail-biting mystery thriller by up-and-coming director Chloe Okuno, released in 2022. It takes center stage: a young actress, played by Maika Monroe, relocates to another city with her boyfriend. While getting used to living in the new city, she acquires an increasingly uneasy feeling that some mysterious stranger across the street has started watching her.

Things turn dark, however, when the actions of a serial killer begin to strike the city, and the protagonist begins to suspect that the stranger she has been watching might actually be the elusive predator. In this sense, as in Longlegs—also starring Maika Monroe—Watcher borrows from this territory through its taut atmosphere and character-driven plot.

Zodiac (2007)

David Fincher's Zodiac is a carefully constructed cinematic exploration into one of the most famous unsolved crimes in American history. The film is an in-depth look into the very disquieting world of the Zodiac Killer, a serial murderer who was on the loose in Northern California during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Again, in Zodiac, Fincher puts forward his signature style—meticulous attention to detail and mastery of atmosphere. The compelling storyline keeps one inside the obsessive hunt for a killer who always manages to slip away, due to the great performance by the ensemble. Zodiac is an impressive movie to watch for any film enthusiast, not necessarily bound by the elements of the genre.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

A cinematic masterpiece, able to engage audiences to this day, The Silence of the Lambs is a thrilling, dark delve into the crevices of the human psyche. This is one such horror thriller that grounds people in their seats, unsettles them, and scares them enough to leave behind an atmosphere of dread long after the credits start rolling. Anthony Hopkins gave a powerhouse performance as enigmatic Hannibal Lecter, whose chilling presence dominated the screen.

The Empty Man (2020)

Released in 2020, The Empty Man is a suspense horror film vaguely like Longlegs. The movie follows a former police officer named James Lasombra, who goes around investigating the mysterious disappearance of some teenagers in the small town. Locals believe it is the doings of an evil entity they call The Empty Man.

The Empty Man and Longlegs work through a very similar type of investigative framework to pull viewers into an uncertain and fearful world. Moreover, the two share common ground in that they can intrigue at the beginning with opening sequences that directly intrigue audiences.

Se7en (1995)

Se7en by David Fincher is a bone-chilling crime thriller that becomes part of cinematic history. The film traces the activities of two detectives in pursuit of a wily serial killer whose murders appear to be based on the seven deadly sins.

Now, at the mention of two films together, Se7en and now Longlegs, it becomes undeniably clear just how great an influence Fincher had on the crime thriller genre. It is undoubtedly that his work shaped that landscape, and Longlegs deserves to be its successor in said legacy.

