'I Don’t Like Violence': Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He Won’t Play Serial Killer Roles Again After His Film Longlegs

Nicolas Cage is back on the silver screen. The actor has portrayed the role of a wild serial killer in Osgood Perkin's latest horror film, Longlegs, alongside his co-star Maika Monroe. Cage is undoubtedly one of the finest actors who remarkably demonstrates each of his characters. He recently revealed that he possibly won't play such violent characters after Perkin's film, noting that he doesn't want to depict people who 'hurt' others. Read on further to know more details!

Nicolas Cage reveals why he won't play serial killer roles after his movie Longlegs

In an interview with The New Yorker, Nicolas Cage talked about his career and the roles he played on screen and discussed his latest film, Longlegs. Cage plays the titular role in this movie, which follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), who investigates a series of murder-suicides and soon discovers a Satanic plot that has been affecting her family since she was a child.

The actor revealed that he expects to receive more offers to play such dark roles, noting, "I know that the phone’s going to be ringing off the hook to play serial killers after Longlegs.” However, Cage clarified that he doesn't like "violence" and doesn't want to portray characters "who are hurting people."

Nicolas Cage opens up about his experience portraying his role in Longlegs

Nicolas Cage also told the outlet that he feels blessed to have had the opportunity to play an "eclectic range of characters" in his career, noting that he particularly appreciates his role as Longlegs in Osgood Perkin's movie. The actor admitted that it's very different from any character he's played before.

The actor then recalled his first meeting with the director, saying that when he first read the script of this horror thriller film, he "heard [his] mother’s voice," noting, "And then I met with [the director Osgood] Perkins at the Polo Lounge."

Cage wanted to make his portrayal of the title character meaningful by drawing inspiration from his mother's personality. He shared that the first thing Perkin told him was that this film is "about my mother." After this, he told the director that it was "interesting" because he was also thinking of making this character about "his mother."

Longlegs is now out in theaters. Alongside Nicolas Cage, the film also stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, Michelle Choi-Lee, Dakota Daulby, and Kiernan Shipka among other actors.