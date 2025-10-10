Selena Gomez Talks About Wanting To Be ‘Mom’ Like Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Character Alex Russo: ‘Hopefully One…’

Selena Gomez has kids on her mind! The 33-year-old gave a very emotional send-off to her Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with a sweet note. Sharing a post on her Instagram story of the very moment Alex Russo is revealed as the mother of Billie Russo, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, she wrote, “Alex Russo is a mommy. Hopefully one day that’ll be me,” alongside a wholesome emoji depicting her feelings.

Selena Gomez reiterates her wish to have children of her own ‘one day’

Previously, Selena Gomez has repeatedly spoken about wanting kids and starting a family of her own. Following her marriage to producer Benny Blanco, her fans have been excited for the couple to grow their family with little kids. During her chat with Jay Shetty, she revealed her plans with her now-husband. "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I love making [children] laugh, they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.” Benny Blanco, who shared the moment with her during the podcast, chimed in with his agreement and affirmation of the singer’s love for all kids. So we can only imagine just how sweet they’d be to some of their own.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+, but it looks like Selena Gomez will not be making another return to the show after reviving her character of Alex Russo for two parts now. The end of her role was made obvious during the latest closure of the episode. However, no official announcements have been made so far.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been sharing moments from their private ceremony, which was held in the presence of only their closest family and friends. It is known that Taylor Swift gave a speech reminiscing about their time together from 2008 to now.

