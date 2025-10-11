Was Blake Lively Paid 1.75 Million USD For It Ends With Us Role? Payout For Box Office Milestones Revealed

Amid Blake Lively’s Public Feud With Justin Baldoni, the details of a proposed contract have been revealed. Us Weekly shared that the actress was supposed to be paid over 1.7 million US Dollars in the said agreement. Moreover, apart from her salary, massive bonuses were proposed for each Box Office level reached by It Ends With Us, as well as payouts for nominations and wins at prestigious award ceremonies.

Apart from her ‘fixed compensation’ of almost 2 million USD, the Gossip Girl actress was expected to be paid 10% of the film’s gross proceeds, and that is not including the other add-ons that would come into play with the film’s theatrical performance. These include a 250K USD payout over their earnings of three times that of the ‘direct cost’ of the film’s production. Similar payments were expected at five times and other milestones reached at the box office.

That wasn’t all; Lily Bloom was expected to be her direct ticket to making bank. 100K USD for an Oscar nomination and 200K USD for a win, with a win guaranteeing only the latter. A Golden Globe nomination would earn her 75,000 USD, with a win bringing in 100,000 USD. It did not end there, as a SAG nomination was priced at 50,000 USD and 75,000 USD for a win.

While the majority of the filming was done in New Jersey, Blake Lively, a private jet, was factored in for Las Vegas shoots. They would also include the flying expenses of her four children with Ryan Reynolds, alongside two nannies, her assistant, and her own security team. The assistance was offered at 1,500 USD, alongside a private driver, not to mention 1000 USD/ week costs for training and meal expenses.

Despite the extremely lucrative contract, it has been reported that the copy obtained was merely a draft and not signed by Blake Lively, after all. It is not known what exact deal the two parties reached and if it was more exuberant than these numbers.

