Have Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Begun Living Together? Couple Plans For Future Amid Growing Love

A bright future awaits the hottest power couple in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon. According to a report from PEOPLE, the two have recently begun living together, bringing in the next step in their long-term relationship. After starting their dating phase back in 2022, the couple has been mostly incognito and low-key whenever possible. Only recently, the jeweller has been joining the star on his acting escapades, including being there as his support during his F1: The Movie promotions. The actor ‘really loved’ having her with him, crediting it as her being ‘no drama and very supportive.’

An inside look into Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s current status

According to a source, the two are "fully living together" and have moved into a new home. "Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," they added. "They are really making their home into a home."

That’s not all, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been together for almost 3 years now, and are glad to have each other. "They are happier than ever," another source has shared, adding that the two are "going really strong." The actor is "so happy and in love", as per the update, with plans for their future falling into fruition.

Earlier this year, after the passing of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s mother, his girlfriend stayed by his side. "She wants to be there for him, and Brad is very much letting her be that person," it was revealed. The two each have past marriages behind them, with their possible nuptials being the third for the actor and the second for the designer.

Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for five years in the early 2000s, and then came his troubled relationship with Angelina Jolie. Meanwhile, Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley were together from 2019 to 2024.

ALSO READ: Is Brad Pitt Planning on Marrying Ines de Ramon? Source Reveals How 'Serious' Actor is Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce