Met Gala 2023: Did Selena Gomez make an appearance at the red carpet? AI-generated picture goes viral

A picture of Selena Gomez went viral on social media which shows her at the red carpet of Met Gala 2023. Fans were shocked with this alleged presence of the Wolves singer in one of the most glamorous events. However, it was quickly pointed out that the viral picture of Selena Gomez was a fake and she didn’t attend the MET Gala. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez fake viral picture

A fake photo of Selena Gomez went viral on social media which showed her at the 2023 Met Gala and it soon became the most liked photo on Twitter. In this fake photo, Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a sheer one shoulder dress with blue pearls. But the Wolves singer didn’t even attend the Met Gala this year.

This AI-generated photo gained about 14 million views, 25 thousand retweets, and 300,100 likes till Tuesday morning and has been gaining traction till now.

However, it seems that the fake picture had Selena Gomez’s face on Lily James’ 2022 Met Gala look by Versace. However, a different shade of blue for the outfit was used. There were several other inconsistencies in the photo as well such as the red carpet that Gomez is photoshopped onto is not the one from this year and some colors were poorly blended.

The reason why Selena Gomez didn’t attend the Met Gala this year remains unclear. The Wolves singer has not attended this event since 2018 but she currently has a lot going on at the moment. Gomez has been busy in the filming of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 and she was also recently spotted with Zayn Malik as they sparked dating rumors.

