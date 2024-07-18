'Am I Done? Are We Done?' Hilary Duff Shares a Titbit About Her 4th Child

Hilary Duff was able to set the record straight with the Informed Pregnancy Podcast co-host Ashley Iaconetti, saying that the birth of Townes, her fourth child with husband Matthew Koma, was planned. She touched on the notion that people may presume that a family as big as that must have been the result of a pregnancy that was not planned.

Podcast host, Dr. Elliot Berlin, pointed out that he had once asked her whether or not having four children had been an intentional act. Hilary merely laughed it off and stated that they let Connie plan Townes’ arrival and that Hilary tends to think out her decisions carefully, even though the world has little idea of what she is planning until she is ready to put it into practice.

The actress said, "We actually planned this baby." She adds, "I think I’m one of the most impulsive-thought-out people I know. Like, I do hash things out, but I haven’t shared with anybody yet, so by the time I’m ready to get pregnant, I’m like basically pregnant."

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma embrace parenthood decision amid vasectomy revelation

However, on the podcast, Hilary Duff was keen to state that the idea of having baby number three was mutually agreed upon with Matthew Koma. She expressed that she merely plays the role in Koma’s series where she is the silly one who would love to bring a mess in their lives; however, both of them are ecstatic with the idea of a new addition in their family.

"My husband loves to make it seem like I’m so crazy, I’m so nuts, I’m like, ‘Let’s make our life this mayhem, chaotic place.’ But he’s just as down as me. He’s just as crazy," she said.

Koma was slightly older by six months and both of them looked at their age and seriously talked about their preparedness for another child. And then the heads said yes to it. Hilary said it was rather easy to conceive again and vividly remembered when she suspected that she was pregnant. They are now a childless couple; she claims they have decided to stop having babies now, Koma had a vasectomy a few weeks before her delivery.

"When we decided, we’re both the same age, he’s like six months older than me, and I was really like, ‘I need to wrap my head around this. Am I done? Are we done? Because I’m fine with that, but I could go again.’ And he’s like, ‘I think I could go again.’ So we just decided we were going to do this."

She continues, "Luckily, it was easy for us, and, you know, there’s two lines on the stick and you’re like ‘Oh s---, there’s two lines on the stick.’"

Duff said, "Matt [Koma] got a vasectomy two weeks before I gave birth."

Hilary Duff opens up about parenting challenges with four children

Hilary Duff has three daughters with Matthew Koma: Mrs.: Townes, Mae James (3), and Banks Violet (5). She also has a son named Luca Cruz who is twelve years old from her previous husband Mike Comrie.

Over the past few weeks, Duff has spoken openly about how it has been difficult to come to terms with having four kids.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted unedited footage of her breastfeeding Townes and a screenshot of a text message from her mother about how she needs to figure out her schedule as a mother of many children. "Never want to forget this and also the amount of time it takes is so complicated with so many other kids," Duff wrote over the photo.

In one of the black and white pictures, she was with Townes and both of them were sleeping together in bed, while in the caption, Duff noted that she feels very tired because of the parenting.

Another black-and-white photo showed Duff and Townes snuggling in bed together. "I was very tired here. Because this s--- is hard," she wrote.

That night, using Instagram, she shared a picture of her weeping child while including a real-life message about the struggles of being a mother. "Just so it doesn't all look great...it's a s--- ton of this too."

