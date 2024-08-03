Anna Faris Shares New PIC With Stepdaughter Margot; Says She Is Teaching Her To Use 'Instagram (Again)'

Anna Faris, the beloved actress, known for her comedic roles, recently shared a delightful moment with her stepdaughter, Margot. In her latest post, she showcased a playful photo with Margot on Instagram. Anna shared that Margot is teaching her to use Instagram.

The 47-year-old star has always been open about her family life. She keeps giving fans a glimpse into her relationships. Let’s take a closer look at their beautiful selfie and their sweet relationship.

A fun photo of Anna with her step-daughter Margot

On August 2, 2024, Anna Faris took to Instagram to share a selfie with her stepdaughter Margot. In the photo, they are both wearing matching brown swimsuits and black caps. Margot is seen with pursed lips and a playful gaze into the camera, while Anna is raising her eyebrows.

While sharing this picture, Anna captioned it, “My beautiful brilliant stepdaughter is teaching me how to use Instagram (again) @margotbarett.” This light-hearted caption shows how Faris embraces her role as a stepmom. It also shows their close bond and how Anna loves to learn from Margot.

A look at Anna’s family life

Anna Faris is married to Michael Barrett, who has two children from his previous relationship: Margot and a 17-year-old son. Faris is also a mom to her 11-year-old son Jack, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Pratt. The actress has openly shared her experiences as a stepmom since marrying Michael in 2021.

In a recent interview, Anna expressed her pride in her stepchildren. She said, “I'm really proud of her and a 17-year-old boy who's totally excelling at school.” Farris also spoke about her pride in Margot’s achievements. Margot is currently studying at Georgetown University, and Farris expressed how happy she is to see her stepdaughter thriving.

Learning to connect with stepkids

Anna has spoken candidly about her experience as a stepmom. When she first met Margot and her brother, she struggled to find common ground. In fact, to connect, she tried to act cool by blasting music when she picked up Margot. But it didn’t go as planned, “Of course, she was mortified, hahaha,” she said.

She shares a strong bond with Margot and her brother. But she also admits that the journey to becoming a stepmom was not easy at first. She learned to step back and let Margot and her brother come around in their own way, and now she shares a beautiful bond with all her kids.

Fun family traditions

Anna loves to create lasting memories with her son, Jack. She has a special tradition where every six months, he gets to pick a fun activity for them to do together. Living in Los Angeles means that they have plenty of exciting things to do. Like visiting Disneyland or going to the San Diego Zoo.

Anna loves to do these mother-son trips, also because she gets to spend some quality time with Jack. She also likes to engage with Jack in imaginative games and get the feeling of being a kid again.

Finding balance

Being a parent and a stepmother comes with its share of challenges. Anna has talked about finding balance in her family life. She recognizes that being the “fun” mom can be difficult, especially as Jack grows older. She wants him to enjoy their time together and also learn life lessons.

Through her honest and engaging posts, Anna Faris shows that even celebrities experience the ups and downs of family life. But she keeps trying to build a strong and special bond with all three kids.

