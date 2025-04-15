Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez ENGAGED? Reality Show Star Flaunts MASSIVE Diamond on That Finger

All eyes are truly on the blingy, massive ring that Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, flaunted on her social media. This sparked speculation about the pair’s engagement among the netizens after going viral for what she said regarding marriage on her reality show.

Rodriguez took to her Instagram stories and shared a close-up picture of her hand, where the ring obviously took center stage along with the tattoo. In the photo, she showed off the big rectangular stone and also wrote in Arabic that translates to, “And keep evil away from us, Amen," according to Daily Mail.

The publication reported that although she shared the picture wearing the ring, the couple is understood not to be engaged.

The latest picture shared by Rodriguez comes after the couple went viral on social media for their respective statements about why they aren’t married on her reality show, I Am Georgina.

The reality show star mentioned being teased by her friends over when they would be tying the knot. She also mentioned that since The Ring or When song by Jennifer Lopez came out, they began singing that to her. She said on the show that it was not up to her.

Ronaldo also weighed in and shared his take on the same. In the Netflix show, the famous sportsman stated that he always tells her “when we get that click,” like everything else in their life, “she knows what I am talking about.” He added, “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen.” Ronaldo was quickly slammed by the netizens after the clips about the same went viral on social media platforms.

But although the pair hasn't officially married yet, he has reportedly referred to Rodriguez as his wife. During the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, he said that it was a huge “pleasure” to have won that trophy.

The Soccer player added, “My oldest son is here, my wife (Rodriguez) is here.” He also referred to her by the same title in a game of Mr. and Mrs. on his YouTube channel, per the outlet.

