Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Getting Married? Actor Said to be Planning Revenge Against Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness parted ways in 2023, and the latter filed for a divorce 2 years after the split. According to the media reports, the Wolverine star is now planning revenge against his ex-wife by allegedly remarrying in her Australian hometown.

Jackman has been dating Sutton Foster since late last year. The sources close to the couple have revealed that they are eager to have a beachside wedding on the southern land.

Advertisement

The Marvel actor and Furness separated after being married for 27 years. The couple also share two kids from the marriage, with the ceremony taking place in 1996.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s beachside wedding

As mentioned by RadarOnline.com, Jackman and Foster are waiting for the divorce to be finalized so that they can go ahead with the preparations of a beachside wedding, as The Greatest Showman star is completely smitten by the Psych actress.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Australia will always be home for Hugh, no matter where he lives, no matter who he's with," referring to the potential wedding destination for Foster and Jackman.

They continued to share, "He has the heart and soul of the people. And it's where most of his family is, he truly hasn't ruled out raising more kids. Jackman's favorite place is Byron Bay – the beautiful and iconic surf town that would substitute Deb for wedding of ideas as her territory."

Advertisement

The reports by the media outlet previously revealed that Deborra-Lee Furness is trying to get even with her ex-husband by revealing his dark secrets and sharing the details of his bank betrayals.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have made headlines in the past months by stepping out together and getting cozy while being spotted out on dates.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman 'Extremely Disappointed' With Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness For 'Trashing Him' Post Divorce Filing: Report