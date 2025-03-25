Are Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Dating? Here’s What We Know About Their Intimate Stroll in Paris

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo appeared to confirm their romance during a stroll in Paris on Sunday, March 23. The pair were seen holding hands and showing affection while walking through the city. Photos published by PEOPLE on Monday, March 24, captured the couple smiling and braving the cold together.

In one picture, Bravo placed his arm around Woodley while she tucked her arm into his jacket. Another photo showed Woodley resting her hand on Bravo’s as it lay on her shoulder. Their matching green sweaters and cozy winter outfits further added to the couple's coordinated look.

Woodley was previously engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The former couple sparked dating rumors in 2020 and confirmed their engagement in February 2021. However, by early 2022, their relationship had ended.

Reflecting on the breakup, Shailene Woodley told Outside magazine in December 2024 that she struggled emotionally. “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful,” she said.

She described that period as a really awful, traumatic thing and admitted, “I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy.”

Despite the heartbreak, Woodley later shared that she still believes in love. In August 2022, she shared on Instagram, “I also believe you can’t give it all away over the internet. Keep it sexy in the flesh, you know?”

Lucas Bravo, known for his role as Gabriel in Emily in Paris, has kept his personal life private. However, in a 2020 interview with Glamour, he spoke about his relationship breakers.

He shared that he dislikes when a partner avoids communication or runs away from difficult conversations. He discussed open dialogue in a relationship and mentioned that he does not appreciate when someone ignores an issue, slams the door, or sulks instead of addressing the problem.

Before being linked to Bravo, Woodley was spotted with a mystery man in August 2024 at White Horse Tavern in New York City. A source told PEOPLE that she and her date were in great spirits, engaged in conversation, and enjoyed wine together.

Now, her Parisian outing with Bravo suggests a new chapter in her love life. While neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, their PDA in the City of Light has sparked rumors.