Austin Nichols Admits Kissing 15-Year-Old Mary-Kate Olsen in Holiday in the Sun 'Felt Weird, Wrong’

Austin Nichols played a crucial role in the 2001 movie Holiday in the Sun. While the film has been enjoyed by many young viewers, the actor recently recalled how strange it was for him to kiss a young actress. Nichols appeared in the movie alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, marking an early outing in his acting career.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the Drama Queens podcast, the actor remembered feeling anxious during the filming. "I was definitely nervous because Mary-Kate was 15, and I was, I think, 18 or 19 — maybe even 20. I don't remember, but I was too old," he shared with the hosts and his former One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush , and Bethany Joy Lenz.

Nichols went on to add, "It felt weird, and it felt wrong."

Continuing on the podcast, Nichols explained that the age difference wasn't very obvious, as he looked young — being skinny and nerdy — but in his mind, he kept thinking, "She's 15. This is not... this is weird."

Talking about the kissing scene, Austin Nichols recalled that he spoke with the producer and even Mary-Kate’s father, asking if they were comfortable with it. Interestingly, the adults didn’t seem nearly as concerned as he was. Reflecting on the situation, Nichols said, “Nobody seemed concerned, and I was very concerned, but it turned out fine. It was all very G-rated."

In response to his concerns, Sophia Bush remarked that the actress opposite him had been in the industry for a long time, and it likely wasn’t her first on-screen kiss with someone five years older. To that, Nichols replied, “They’re children."

For context, Austin Nichols turned 21 before the movie was released in stores.

