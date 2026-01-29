Bridgerton Season 4 Volume 1: All Classical Covers From Taylor Swift to Coldplay and USHER

Bridgerton Season 4 is dawning upon us, and as we get ready for more romance and angst. With a new season, viewers have been more than excited for what soundtracks it has to offer, a crucial element to the fame and progression of the show. Netflix has shared a list of all the classical song covers based on popular pop songs that the fans will be able to witness in the background of crucial scenes for this part.

From a fan-favorite Taylor Swift song to a classical rendition of Coldplay’s Life in Technicolor, here’s everything you need to know about the soundtrack of the first volume of Bridgerton Season 4, all set to hit the screens on January 29, 2026, across four episodes.

Episode 1

Life in Technicolor (original by Coldplay) by Vitamin String Quartet

DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love (original by Usher ft. Pitbull) by Strings From Paris

Never Let You Go (original by Third Eye Blind) by Vitamin String Quartet

Episode 2

Enchanted (original by Taylor Swift) by Joseph William Morgan

Episode 3

All I Wanted (original by Paramore) by Vitamin String Quartet

Episode 4

bad idea right? (original by Olivia Rodrigo) by Caleb Chan

Meanwhile, the Bridgerton Season 4 will have another part, Volume 2, premiering on February 26, 2026. This season, the show will focus on yet another pairing, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his search for the mysterious Lady in Silver Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The pairing has long been awaited by fans who have seen their mesmerizing chemistry in a few glimpses shared during the promotional period, however bets are on about whether they can match the level of excitement and viewership that seasons 1, 2, and 3 got.

Apart from the leads, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, and Adjoa Andoh have been revealed as the returning stars for this part.

