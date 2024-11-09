Broadway Star Nicole Scherzinger Faces Criticism For Her Reaction To Election Results On Social Media; DEETS

Nicole Scherzinger, former Pussycat Doll, and X Factor judge turned Broadway artist reacted to the recent US election results and faced backlash from haters. Scherzinger surprisingly joined the New York theater community and became one of the best-reviewed Broadway performances of the season. The actress who is considered a contender for the Tony Award for her role in Sunset Blvd. responded favorably to a post celebrating Donald Trump’s victory.

The Instagram post was shared by Russell Brand who is a comedian, Christian convert and is subjected to sexual assault allegations. After the election results were announced, he posted a picture of himself wearing a Make America Great Again-like red baseball cap inscribed with the words Make Jesus First Again.

In her since-deleted comment under the post, Scherzinger wrote, “Where do I get this hat!!!?” Although her comment made no direct reference to MAGA or Trump it is interpreted as a tactic for endorsement. In 2008, she supported Barack Obama’s candidacy and supported the LGBTQIA+ community. Therefore her support for Trump felt like a betrayal.

A user on X named, The Broadway Slasher shared a tweet analyzing Scherzinger’s intention behind these political moves or statements. The user claimed that her career “has been kept alive and afloat almost EXCLUSIVELY via the pockets of her LGBTQIA+ fans for the last 15 years when NOBODY ELSE wanted to see or hear her…This is a betrayal.”

Another user wrote, “Nicole Scherzinger really thought it was a great idea to come out as a Trump supporter? When she’s literally on the verge of a Tony nomination.” The user noted that the LGBTQIA+ community prominently occupies the Broadway space hence her move was hypocritical. “After a flop attempt of a solo career, she finally found her niche and ruins it,” the user added.