Grigor Dimitrov Exits Wimbledon: Girlfriend Eiza González Declares Him ‘Winner’ in Supportive Post, Promises Stronger Return

Grigor Dimitrov may have tragically ended his run at this year’s Wimbledon, but he has won at life. After having to forcefully retire ahead of the third set in the round 16 due to a returning injury, the whole of the tennis community empathized with his sorrow. But the one who has stood by his side all along has provided her valuable support once again. The sportsman’s girlfriend, Eiza González called him the love of her life and shared that the player will write his glorious story soon.

Grigor Dimitrov is Outstanding and Will Come Back Stronger, Says Lady Love Eiza González

After being ahead in the run, Grigor Dimitrov declared he would like to retire during a match with Jannik Sinner. The former was on his way to enter the quarterfinals after leading his opponent with a 2-set win, in what could become a major upset for the tournament this year. His right pectoral caused the exit, adding to the major misses he experienced this past year. While Wimbledon 2025 was expressing sadness over his sudden step-back, a comment from his girlfriend Eiza González warmed hearts. She emphasized their plans for a brighter future, "A WINNER. He will build an even better story. Stronger inside and out.”

A following Instagram update to her 8 million followers spoke about his conviction to win. She wrote, “Love of my life. I couldn't be more proud of you. You are BEYOND outstanding. This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger. But watching you today alongside the world was a reminder of who YOU are. You're a winner. We all saw it. And you'll do it again. I love you @grigordimitrov.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in May earlier this year after sparking rumors a few months back with her appearances during his matches and date outings.

His July 7 retirement marks the 5th consecutive injury-related setback for the star. Meanwhile, his Italian opponent, world no. 1 Jannik Sinner, shared words of comfort and wished him a speedy recovery, getting ready to face off against 10th seed American Ben Shelton, who has enjoyed a ferocious run this year. Other hurdles in his path to the championship include sport biggies Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

