Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations 2023: HBO leads the race with Succession, The Last of Us; See full list

It's that time of the year again, the golden-winged woman is here to celebrate the icons that dazzled the critics and audiences alike again. The 75th Primetime Emmy nominations are out now, and it's time to see if your favorites made it!

Yvette Nicole Brown famed for playing Shirley Bennet on The Community, and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma, announced the list of nominees Wednesday morning via a livestream. Shows like Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus are one of the most talked about shows this year in the Outstanding Drama Series, while in the Outstanding Comedy Category Abbott Elementary, OMITB, and Ted Lasso stand out. To find out the full list of nominations keep reading!

See full list of 75th Primetime Emmy nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beefab

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession ﻿

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

﻿Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

﻿Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

﻿Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

﻿F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

﻿Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Advertisement

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

﻿Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

﻿Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

﻿Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Barlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodward, The Last of Us

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

﻿Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

﻿Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

﻿Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Host for a Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Amy Pohler, Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Advertisement

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

﻿Being Mary Tyler Moore

Judy Blume Forever

My Transparent Life

Pamela, A Love Story

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

﻿Dear Mama

100 Foot Wave

Secrets of the Elephants

The 1619 Project

The U.S. and the Holocaust

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

﻿Beau Willimon, “One Way Out,” Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, “The Prick,” Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith, “Point and Shoot,” Better Call Saul

Peter Gould, “Saul Gone,” Better Call Saul

Jesse Armstrong, “Connor’s Wedding,” Succession

Mike White, “Arrivederci,” The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

﻿Bill Hader, “wow,” Barry

Christopher Storer, “System,” The Bear

Mekki Leeper, “Ineffective Assistance,” Jury Duty

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, “I Know Who Did It,” Only Murders in the Building

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play,” The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, “So Long, Farewell,” Ted Lasso

Advertisement

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Beef

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Me-Time,” Fleishman Is In Trouble

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie eligible for Emmy and Grammy? Here's all about The Idol star’s possible nominations