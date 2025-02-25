Chris Pratt Hilariously Reveals What His 3-Month-Old Son Has Inherited From Him: ‘He Didn’t Get My Eyes but…’

Chris Pratt gushed about his 3-month-old son while promoting his new Netflix movie, The Electric State. While making his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the actor claimed that his fourth child, whom he shares with Katherine Schwarzenegger, is a “really chill baby.”

The Garfield star revealed that while he usually sleeps through the night, his wife wakes up every couple of hours to feed their son, Ford.

In conversation with the talk show host, Pratt shared, “He’s a really, really chill baby.” He further added, “He’s sleeping. I sleep through the whole night, but Mama’s breastfeeding, so she’s up every couple of hours, but he is really chilled.”

Moreover, the Marvel star claimed that the baby is not too loud. The actor claimed, “He’s not colicky or anything; he’s not super loud. He’s got this look on his face at all times that I just call resting bewilderment face.”

The father of four went on to state that his son likes to see everything and has always got this curious look on his face. The actor shared that his newborn is “really great.”

Pratt revealed that his son just gets too excited and starts blabbering. The actor emphasized his diaper-changing duties and shared, "It takes a team; we've got a lot of them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star added, "He can deuce; I'll tell you that. He didn't get my eyes, but he got my long butt crack. That's a genetic thing, and I'll tell you, most of it goes up. I don't know why."

Speaking more about the family traits, the actor said, "My dad had a long butt crack. He was a contractor, my brother [Cully Pratt] and I would go work for him and plumbers butt, that's a thing."

Meanwhile, the actor is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film alongside Millie Bobby Brown. The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will be available to stream from March 14.