Kendall Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber for Girls’ Night Out After NBA Outing with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

After arriving at the Met Gala on May 5, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber seem to be taking some time off. The besties were spotted hanging out together in West Hollywood, California, according to Just Jared.

Both Kendall and Hailey were seen leaving the celebrity hotspot Sushi Park after dinner on Wednesday, May 14.

Both looked flawless in their casual outfits. The Kardashian star wore a white T-shirt paired with blue baggy jeans, while the Rhode founder sported a black leather jacket over a white shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

This outing follows the reality star’s recent appearance with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and her beau, Timothée Chalamet, at the NBA Playoffs on May 12 at Madison Square Garden. The actor reportedly sat between the sisters as he cheered on his favorite Knicks team in their win against the Boston Celtics.

Before the game, the model made waves online for her Met Gala look honoring the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. She walked the blue carpet in a custom Torishéju skirt suit with a plunging neckline, accessorized with statement Chopard diamond jewelry, according to Elle.

Meanwhile, her sister Kylie also attended the grand fashion event, wearing a custom sheer Ferragamo corset dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Hailey also stunned at the prestigious event, wearing an all-black mini dress by Saint Laurent, per Vogue. She paired it with black tights and topped the look with black platform heels.

Many expected Justin Bieber to join Hailey and Chalamet to accompany his girlfriend Kylie on the blue carpet, but both went solo and still turned heads.

