Did Kim Kardashian Set Strict Rules for Bianca Censori When Meeting Her Kids? Here's What We Know

Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, follows strict rules set by Kim Kardashian when she is around Kim and Kanye’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

While Kim has not spoken publicly about Bianca, sources claim she was initially disgusted with his new wife. However, she later gave Bianca guidelines to ensure stability for the kids.

On February 3, 2025, an insider told InTouch that Bianca Censori follows Kim’s long list of rules when she is with the kids. The source shared, "[Kim] does have a long list of rules for [Bianca] to follow. Number one being no nudity in front of them."

Kim reportedly set boundaries for how Bianca dresses around the children, considering Kanye West’s history of controlling his partner’s outfits.

In February 2024, a Daily Mail source revealed that Kim Kardashian had instructed Kanye not to let Bianca wear provocative outfits when with the kids. The insider said, "[Kim] is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

Kim’s rules also apply to how Bianca interacts with the children. According to the InTouch source, Kim wants Bianca to follow her parenting style. She has reportedly asked Bianca to limit the amount of candy the kids eat, as she does not want them coming home overly energized from too much sugar and junk food.

The insider also mentioned that Kim enforces strict bedtimes to keep the children on their usual schedule. Additionally, screen time and social media access must be closely monitored and restricted.

While Kim enforces these rules, she has admitted to struggling with discipline. On The Kardashians, she spoke about spoiling her kids to avoid tantrums.

In 2023, her son Saint was caught posting anti-Kamala Harris videos on YouTube after Kim promoted his channel. She later shared their written agreement, where Saint promised to follow her rules for social media use.