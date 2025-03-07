Post Malone Gets Spotted with New Woman Named Christy Lee Amid Rumors of Split from Fiancée; DEETS

Post Malone was recently spotted with a new woman, Christy Lee, sparking speculation about his relationship status. On Thursday, March 6, a publication shared a fan-recorded video of the musician sitting at a bar beside Lee.

In the clip shared by TMZ, she smiled and held onto his arm, fueling rumors that Malone may no longer be engaged to the mother of his daughter.

The video was shared on TikTok with the caption, “Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you.” It was set to his 2024 song, I Need Some Help. In the footage, Malone acknowledged the person filming and waved.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is known for keeping his personal life private. In June 2022, he got engaged but never publicly revealed his fiancée's identity. During an August 2023 episode of Call Her Daddy, he shared details about his proposal in Las Vegas.

He said that they are not married, as it was just a proposal. He recalled that after losing a significant amount of money at the casino, he proposed while intoxicated, but his fiancée initially declined. "She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice," he said.

Malone also shared how he always knew she was the one. He said that he could tell she has a huge heart. "I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, No. 1 mom in the f---ing universe."

In May 2022, Malone shared that he and his fiancée were expecting their first child and he seemed excited for the next chapter in his life. He mentioned that he was the happiest he had ever been after feeling sad for a long time, as per People.

A month later, he confirmed to Howard Stern that his daughter had been born but chose not to reveal her name or birth date. In an October 2022 interview with GQ, Malone spoke about the challenges of balancing touring with fatherhood.

He admitted that it was difficult not being able to see his daughter often but noted that she was starting to travel with him more frequently. While he was always happy to see her, he found it heartbreaking to leave and not be with her all the time.