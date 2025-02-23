Kanye West Shares SHOCKING Photo of Wife Bianca Censori For Their 25 Million USD Film Amid Divorce Rumors

Kanye West has shared a new poster for his upcoming film, featuring a n**e image of his wife, Bianca Censori. The rapper posted the striking visual on Instagram, announcing a special screening in Los Angeles. The film, which reportedly has a USD 25 million budget, was co-created by West and directed by artist Vanessa Beecroft.

The project, partially filmed in Japan, stars Censori in the lead role. According to sources, the film explores themes related to the female body and aims to challenge societal perceptions.

West celebrated his wife's involvement, captioning his post, "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME."

DailyMail.com reported that the film was entirely funded by West and Censori, who had a private wedding in December 2022. Censori, an architecture graduate, has been described as a 'brilliant actress' for taking on the lead role in an all-female cast.

The project reportedly explores the idea that "shame over being naked is not natural to humans" and that "obscenity exists only in the mind." Shooting wrapped in Japan, but additional filming was planned at an undisclosed location.

West also referenced the project after attending the Grammys with Bianca Censori. On the red carpet, she turned her back to photographers and removed her fur coat, revealing a sheer n**e dress.

Advertisement

West later wrote on X, "My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world... I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night. Thinking wow, I am so lucky to have a wife who is so smart, talented, brave, and hot. She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life."

The film's announcement comes amid controversy surrounding West’s recent statements. He has faced backlash for antisemitic, homophobic, and sexist remarks on X. Last week, he called himself a Nazi, stated that he "loved Hitler," and declared he would "never trust or work with Jewish people" again.

West also used his Yeezy website to sell a USD 20 white T-shirt featuring a swastika. The move sparked outrage, leading Shopify to suspend its store. Celebrities including Isla Fisher and David Schwimmer publicly condemned his actions.

According to DailyMail.com, Censori was unaware of Kanye West’s latest posts, as he made them late at night while they were in Los Angeles.