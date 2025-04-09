Did Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott Confirm Romance With Date Night at Stereophonics Gig? Exploring Rumors

Did Louis Tomlinson confirm his rumored romance with Zara McDermott? The pair separately posted videos of a Stereophonics gig at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles on their Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 8.

The clip looked like it was captured from the same spot in the arena. The Love Island alum posted her story and tagged the band a few minutes before Tomlinson did the same. This marked their first public outing since the news of their budding romance broke out.

The pair sparked dating rumors after being spotted together on what seemed like a dinner date at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh back in March. In the snap captured by a fellow diner, the rumored love birds appeared to be cozy with one another.

Rumor has it that the couple has been moving fast in their relationship. A source close to the One Direction alum told The Sun that he has already introduced McDermott to his family. “Zara has already met all the family, and they can tell that she has made Louis giddy,” the source added.

His family is reportedly happy to see him happier than ever. Moreover, they are glad that Tomlinson is with someone with a “super wholesome” and healthy lifestyle that shuns the party life.

The romance rumors ignited around three months after the former Strictly Come Dancing star split from boyfriend Sam Thompson. The latter has reportedly been having a tough time watching his ex-move with the former boy band member.

An insider told Metro that Thompson has been “hurting” after seeing McDermott’s pictures with Tomlinson. “He’s been dealing with the heartbreak of his split from Zara – it’s only been a few months, and they were together for five years,” the source added.

The source told the publication that Tomlinson “whisked” the reality star on a vacation and absolutely charmed her. “He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special,” it added.