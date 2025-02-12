Handmaid’s Tale Season 6: Has Hulu Announced A Release Date? Here's What to Expect from Elisabeth Moss Starrer

After the release of its first season in 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale quickly garnered a huge global fanbase. As a result, many fans have been patiently waiting for its sixth season. The good news is that the show has reportedly concluded filming.

Some of the series' stars, including O.T. Fagbenle, who plays Luke, and Amanda Brugel, who portrays Rita, announced on their respective Instagram accounts that the upcoming season—which will be the show's last—has wrapped filming, according to People magazine.

As for the release date of Season 6, Hulu has yet to make an official announcement. However, based on the actors’ recent posts about the season, it seems safe to assume that we are getting closer to its premiere.

According to Deadline, the final season was originally slated to begin production in 2023 for a fall 2024 premiere. However, this schedule was delayed due to reported industry strikes.

Regarding the storyline for Season 6, like many other crucial details, it has not yet been revealed. Elizabeth Moss, who plays June in the series, told TV Line in May last year that it will be “big and wild.”

The actress continued, “It definitely has final-season energy,” adding, “[It] goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through."

The waiting period can surely be tough for viewers, but in the meantime, fans can watch or rewatch The Handmaid’s Tale Seasons 1 to 5 on Hulu.