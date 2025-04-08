The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 6, Starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and More

Elizabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski starrer The Handmaid’s Tale’s highly anticipated season 6 is finally here. Many fans had to wait for a while after watching season 5 (which aired in 2022). It is understandable that people may have forgotten major details about the same.

But the audience does not need to worry, as below are the major things that will refresh their minds with the memory of what happened in the last season before hitting the play button for season 6. Here’s what the fans need to remember:

June is not sure about her daughter’s fate

June, who is now living in Canada, has a mission to rescue her daughter Hannah and destroy Gilead. In season 5, Mark Tuello, who’s the U.S. government's operative, faces many hardships to find June’s daughter, which in turn makes June and Luke a lot more concerned.

Things take a turn when the duo learns that Hanna was in the process of being groomed for an early marriage in Gilead. Later, Tuello becomes successful in finding her location, but their military raid fails. At this point, both June and Luke are more desperate to save Hannah from her fate in Gilead.

Serena shoots Ezra

Serena, who’s pregnant at this point, has her world turn upside down, especially after the death of her husband, Fred. She was, in turn, being treated like a handmaid, where she was constantly under surveillance while living in Canada.

Things change when the family she was living with captures June and decides to end her life. It is Serena who asks to accompany them in retrieving June. She ends up asking for the gun as well.

But instead of shooting June, she ends up shooting Ezra, the man who was assigned to protect her. This forces both the ladies into an alliance on the run. Serena goes into labor and gives birth to a son, Noah, in a barn with June’s assistance.

She attempts to escape after this but gets captured by the immigration officer, and she is sent to her restrictive living situation. However, she ends up fleeing with her son later.

Aunt Lydia's protectiveness towards the Handmaids

After Janien was pissed by Ester, Aunt Lydia started to express her growing protectiveness for the handmaids, whom she refers to as “my girls.” She arranged for Janine to go back to the Putnam house since she had Mrs. Putnam’s daughter, Angela.

But things do not go as planned, as Janine lashes out at Mrs. Putnam for acting like her friend, after which she gets arrested and taken away. Aunt Lydia ponders why Janine would act that way. It appears that Aunt Lydia had internal mayhem, and the audience will potentially witness a behavioral change and shift in her loyalties in the next season.

June almost dies after being violently attacked

In last season’s finale, June falls prey to a dangerous attack, which nearly costs her life. This is when Luke comes in between and fights the attacker to save June. The man later dies, which entangles Luke in legal issues.

Luke, June, and Nicole try to flee Toronto, but they get separated at the train station. Luke sacrifices his freedom by staying behind so that June and Nicole can flee. June boards the train with their daughter. Surprisingly, she sees Serena with Noah. It will be interesting to see what happens in their relationship in the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

