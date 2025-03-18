Box Office: Revisiting Lily Collins' biggest silver screen hits as the Emily in Paris star turns 35

As Lily Collins turns 35 today, we take a look back at her impressive film career. The actress, known for her elegance, versatility, and impeccable fashion sense, had carved a niche for herself on the big screen with a mix of fantasy, action, and drama entries before she catapulted to fame with Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris.

Let’s check out some of her highest-grossing films that registered noteworthy box office numbers.

Lily Collins' Highest-Grossing Films at the Box Office

The Blind Side (2009) — USD 309 Million

Collins played Collins Tuohy, the daughter of Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock), in The Blind Side. The biographical sports drama, based on Michael Oher’s inspiring journey to the NFL, was a massive success, grossing USD 309 million worldwide. The film not only boosted Collins’ movie career but also won Sandra Bullock an Academy Award.

Mirror Mirror (2012) — USD 183 Million

Taking on the iconic role of Snow White, Collins starred alongside Julia Roberts in this visually stunning fairy tale adaptation. Directed by Tarsem Singh, Mirror Mirror reimagines the classic Disney story with humor and adventure. The film raked in USD 183 million globally and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) — USD 95.3 Million

Based on Cassandra Clare’s popular YA novel series, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones saw Collins portraying Clary Fray, a teenager who discovers her hidden supernatural heritage. Though the film was supposed to launch a franchise, its modest box office performance quashed those plans. It, however, further cemented Collins’ status as a rising star.

Abduction (2011) — USD 86.6 Million

Starring opposite Taylor Lautner in this action-packed thriller, Collins played Karen, a damsel in distress. While Abduction received mixed reviews, it managed to rake in USD 86.6 million at the box office, proving both actors’ ability to carry action roles.

Priest (2011) — USD 78.3 Million

In this vampire-hunting thriller, Collins played Lucy Pace, the niece of a warrior priest, who gets kidnapped. With a unique mix of horror and action, Priest added another feather to Collins’ diverse filmography.

Have you watched any of these films, or were you introduced to the actress courtesy of Netflix? Do let us know!