Emma Roberts Shows Off Her Engagement Ring From Fiancée Cody John; See Here

The beautiful actress Emma Roberts is flaunting her new engagement ring! The American Horror Story star, 33, shared a snapshot of the ring gifted to her by fiancé Cody John on her Instagram account on August 1. The photo shows her raising her hand and displaying a large, round-shaped diamond ring set in gold. In the background, Cody John, an actor from the television show In the Dark, appears to be unaware that Roberts is taking their picture.

The Instagram carousel also includes additional photos from July, featuring Roberts embracing her 3-year-old son Rhodes, with whom she shares custody with Garrett Hedlund, and a blurry selfie with Camila Cabello.

Emma Roberts and Cody John got engaged on July 16, sharing a joyful photo on Instagram that captured them smiling after the proposal. Roberts humorously captioned the photo, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” referring to her mother, Kelly Cunningham, who had previously posted pictures of Roberts’ son on social media without informing her.

A few days after the announcement, the newly engaged couple attended the Summer Gala by Gala One in Gassin, France. Roberts wore a strapless black maxi dress, while John chose a black button-up shirt and camel-colored pinstripe pants.

Cody, who has appeared in shows such as NCIS, The Rookie, and An American Saga, shared a black-and-white photo of the two aboard a yacht on Instagram. The post also included two photos of them with friends on vacation. Roberts later shared her own Instagram post featuring the couple holding hands.

Advertisement

Roberts has expressed a preference for keeping her love life private. In a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

Before John, Roberts was in a relationship with actor Evan Peters. They were engaged on and off for seven years before parting ways in 2019. Roberts then dated Garrett Hedlund from 2019 to 2022.

Emma and Cody have not been secretive about their relationship on social media. For Cody’s birthday on March 8, 2023, Roberts posted several pictures of the two on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday, Sheesh.” Cody also shared a photo of Roberts with the same caption, along with a black-and-white picture of them sharing a birthday kiss. His caption for this photo read, “Happy birthday, teenie tiny.”

In February 2024, they attended Paris Fashion Week to support the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show. Roberts also spoke about her boyfriend in an interview with People Magazine. When asked about when she last cried, she shared, “I was watching The Iron Claw with my boyfriend, and we both were crying. It was just crying and then laughing at crying, which made us cry even more.”

Advertisement

Before Cody John, Roberts was in a relationship with Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares a child born in December 2020. They decided to part ways in January 2022. Prior to Hedlund, Roberts had an on-and-off relationship with co-star Evan Peters, who appeared in American Horror Story.

ALSO READ: Matt Damon Would Give THIS Parenting Advice Over Being A ‘Girl Dad’; Find Out Here