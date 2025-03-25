EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa Got His 'B*tt Kicked' in A Minecraft Movie; Actor Talks About Filming ‘Silly Scenes’

Starring in an action-packed film is nothing new for Jason Momoa, who is set to appear in a uniquely intriguing film, A Minecraft Movie. The actor recently sat down with Pinkvilla, exclusively discussing his experience and how he had to take on a more humorous role this time.

A Minecraft Movie is an adaptation of a classic video game, famously loved for its pixelated visuals.

Reflecting on his time filming the fantasy adventure movie, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor stated exclusively to Pinkvilla, “I was actually getting my b*tt kicked the whole time, which is funny,” he said, laughing as he recalled the sequences.

Jason Momoa further mentioned that he always brings his stunt team to the set, working with them on new ideas while also coordinating with producer Cale Boyter, writer Chris Galletta, and director Jared Hess.

Recalling the discussions over stunts, the Game of Thrones actor described them as “one of the best things to do.”

“There are some really silly fight scenes. I fight some pretty crazy characters,” Jason Momoa added, also mentioning that when people around him asked, “What was your day like?” he simply told them that he got to fight a baby zombie riding a chicken. While this may seem unusual, for the Fast X star, it was a real challenge.

A Minecraft Movie comes from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures in collaboration with Vertigo Entertainment, On The Roam, and Mojang Studios. The movie is set to be released in 3D and IMAX 3D in India on April 4, 2025, in both English and Hindi.

Besides Jason Momoa as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, A Minecraft Movie also stars Jack Black as Steve, Sebastian Hansen as Henry, Emma Myers as Natalie, and Danielle Brooks as Dawn.