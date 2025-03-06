Rick Hoffman to Reprise His Role as Louis Litt in Suits LA After Gabriel Macht Cameo? Here’s What We Know

Suits star Rick Hoffman is set to make a big return on the digital screens. The actor, who portrayed the popular role of Louis Litt in the original series, will reprise his character of a psychotic yet humorous lawyer in the upcoming episodes of the spinoff show, Suits L.A.

According to the reports of Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman will appear in only one episode, but the makers could bring him back if the show is renewed for the second season.

Meanwhile, the actor’s return to the franchise comes after Gabriel Macht reprised his iconic role of Harvey Specter in the episodes of Suits L.A.

Advertisement

Previously, in conversation with the media portal, the creator of the shows, Aaron Korsh, had revealed to bring in another one of the big characters from the original series.

He said, "Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we're going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I'm not going to say at what level."

Suits premiered on the NBC network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2020. The storyline of the show revolves around Harvey Specter, who hires a new hotshot, Mike Ross, while hiding the secret of the latter having no law training.

Advertisement

In 2023, when Suits was released on Netflix, the show was highly watched by American viewers and reached up to the limit of 57.7 billion minutes.

As for the spinoff show, while the characters of Suits L.A. have no connection with that of the original show, Ted Black, the lead lawyer, is said to have been friends with Specter.

It is not yet revealed how Hoffman’s character will fit into the storyline, but the fans of Suits have been highly anticipating the episode. The series premiered on February 23, and new episodes hit the screens every Sunday.