'Fake': Meghan Markle's Half Brother Calls Out Duchess' New Netflix Show Over Unreal Childhood Memories; REPORT

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has publicly criticized her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, calling her childhood memories fake.

In an interview with TalkTV, he dismissed Meghan’s claims of growing up modestly, saying, “That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the royal family for sympathy.”

Thomas Markle Jr., who has not spoken to his half sister in over a decade, took issue with her statement that she was a latchkey kid who relied on fast food and microwavable meals. “We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar,” he said.

He also claimed Meghan was misrepresenting her upbringing, stating, “The entire world knows how she treated her family, especially her father, who gave her everything. That’s why nobody’s buying it.”

In With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shares her love for cooking, hosting, and memories from her childhood. During a conversation with actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan mentioned that she often ate at fast-food places like Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and El Pollo Loco while growing up.

Kaling seemed surprised and stated that many people might not believe Meghan Markle had eaten at Jack in the Box. Laughing, Meghan responded that it was funny Kaling kept using her maiden name, adding that she now considers herself Sussex.

Meghan stated that she prefers using her royal title as a last name because it connects her to her children. She shared that after becoming a mother, she realized how meaningful it was to have a shared family name, something she hadn’t thought about before. For her, it now represents a special bond within their little family.

Thomas Jr. openly criticized With Love, Meghan, calling it fake and questioning how his sister described her childhood. He claimed that Meghan never cooked for anyone while growing up. Although he started watching the series, he admitted that he quickly lost interest, saying he realized there were better ways to spend his time.

Since its release on February 4, With Love, Meghan has struggled to impress viewers, reflecting in its low ratings on IMDb as per Fox News. Critics have questioned Meghan’s authenticity, and the show has been widely discussed online for its portrayal of her upbringing.