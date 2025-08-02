General Hospital Recap, August 1 Episode: Jason Tells Anna Britt is Alive After Paris Sighting

Friday’s General Hospital episode delivered major developments across Port Charles as Britt dealt with danger, Jason opened up to Anna, and Dante questioned Danny. The WSB investigation took a new turn, while tensions rose between Drew and Alexis. Josslyn and Vaughn were also reassigned to a surprising new mission.

Britt’s threatening encounter and Jason’s revelation

Britt had a tense run-in with Pascal, who issued chilling threats. It’s clear Britt’s connection to the WSB investigation is growing, especially since Jason spotted her boarding a flight in Paris. Jason later told Anna about this, including the fact that there was no official cremation record for Britt. Anna seemed to take him seriously, hinting this could be the breakthrough they’ve been waiting for.

At Brennan’s office, Josslyn and Vaughn were confused after being removed from their current assignment. Brennan explained that the real target has shifted away from Dalton. He gave them new orders, signaling a change in the WSB’s focus, possibly towards Britt or someone else connected to her.

Emma felt confident about her plan to break into Dalton’s lab using a stolen master key. But she still decided to bring in Gio for backup. Together, they started mapping out their next move. Emma’s dog also returned for another fun appearance, adding a light moment to the episode.

Dante grills Danny about Rocco

Dante had a serious conversation with Danny, hoping to learn more about how Rocco is handling recent events. Since Rocco has been distant, Dante turned to Danny for insight. He also asked if Danny had any updates about Rocco’s meeting with Liesl or other suspicious encounters.

Drew and Alexis clash over Scout

Alexis pushed Drew for answers about how he plans to explain the failed wedding to Scout. Their talk turned tense, and Kristina later stepped in to question her mom. It’s clear that emotions are still high, especially for those close to Scout.

Lucas confided in Felicia about his anger toward Sonny for abducting Marco. He struggled with how to move forward in his relationship, especially now that Marco is teaming up with Sidwell. Felicia offered advice, but Lucas still seemed torn.

Sonny was stunned to hear about Willow’s meltdowns and the wedding issues. He seemed to side with Michael about limiting Willow’s contact with the kids, at least for now.

