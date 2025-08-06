General Hospital Recap, August 5 Episode: Jenz Exposes Secret Payment to Frame Sonny for Judge Bribery

The August 5 episode of General Hospital delivered plenty of drama across Port Charles. Jenz tried to set up a bribery scandal against Sonny, Carly rejected Willow’s apology, and Anna connected some serious dots about Britt. Here's a complete recap of Tuesday’s episode.

Sidwell sets a bribery trap for Sonny

At the Metro Court, Tracy warned Jenz and Marco that she planned to take Sonny’s money laundering case to the cops. Both men tried to talk her out of it, fearing it could ruin Deception. Later, ADA Justine confronted Marco about his fake story related to Sonny’s kidnapping, but he stood firm.

In private, Jenz told Marco about a mysterious, untraceable payment made to Judge Heran during Willow’s custody hearing. He hinted Sonny could be blamed for bribery, which would give Willow an edge in her custody appeal. Jenz also said this would turn Michael against Sonny, creating more damage. When Marco asked why he hadn’t used this evidence earlier, Jenz said timing was key.

Jason shares Britt clues with Sonny

By the pool, Sonny and Jason discussed the softball game, but Jason was distracted by thoughts of Britt. He shared the signs that Britt might still be alive. Sonny believed Britt deserved to know Jason was alive too. ADA Justine briefly interrupted to tease Sonny about the game, but Sonny revealed he was letting her build a public bias to eventually get her off any case against him.

Anna confronted Brennan about her abduction. Brennan argued he was protecting her from a life sentence over her interference with a level-five mission. He explained the situation involving Professor Hank, Josslyn, and Vaughn. Brennan warned Anna not to expose anything or she’d face treason charges. Anna grew suspicious as she remembered Jason saying Britt’s tote came from a hotel in Dalmatia, linking her to the current mission.

Carly rejects Willow’s apology

At the hospital, Carly had a heart-to-heart with Lucas and gave him a house key, though he refused to move back in. Meanwhile, Willow had an emotional talk with Chase, who offered to support her and even testify for her if needed. Willow later apologized to Carly, but Carly shut her down. She compared Willow to Nelle and said her apology meant little now.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael shared with Dante that he suspected Willow might be the person targeting Daisy. If true, he felt it would be too risky for the kids to stay with her. This theory could become key as the custody hearing in October approaches.

Elsewhere at the Metro Court, Curtis celebrated a truce with Drew and wanted to rebuild his relationship with Portia. He appreciated her support and was hopeful about fixing their marriage.

