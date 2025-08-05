General Hospital Spoilers, August 5 Episode: Is Willow Hiding the Truth While Michael Targets the Wrong Suspect?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, August 5, reveal that Michael will open up to Dante about his growing suspicions. He believes Daisy may have been stalked, and he’s trying to connect the dots. Michael suspects there’s more to the situation than meets the eye and could point the finger at Sidwell. However, the truth about Willow hasn’t surfaced yet, so the storyline may keep that twist under wraps for now.

Willow opens up to Chase

Willow will have a heart-to-heart conversation with Chase, admitting she’s struggling with guilt and trying to fix the mess she created. Chase will be understanding and supportive. This moment between them could rekindle some of their past connection, which may come into play later in the week when Chase steps in to defend Willow in front of Michael.

Lucas will confront Carly and push her to accept that she’s been unfairly lashing out at him. The topic of their disagreement seems to be Sonny, whose choices continue to impact those around him. Carly may need to admit that her frustration stems from deeper issues than just Lucas’ actions.

Sidwell warns Tracy at Metro Court

Jenz Sidwell will meet with Tracy and issue a strong warning about her company’s future. If Tracy refuses to cooperate with his terms, he’ll insist she could lose everything. Tracy, known for her resilience, likely won’t back down easily, setting up a tense business conflict.

Jason will tell Sonny he believes Britt might still be alive. This surprise will hit Sonny hard, as Britt’s fate has been unclear for some time. Sonny’s reaction will be one of shock, but the real test will be what he decides to do with the information.

Later, Sonny will cross paths with Justine, the DA determined to keep an eye on him. Their conversation will start with tension but will soften by the end, hinting at a possible connection forming between them. Justine’s comment about being prepared for Sonny’s tricks may apply both to her legal plans and their upcoming softball game.

Anna’s kidnapping tied to Brennan

Anna’s recent kidnapping will be tied to Jack Brennan, who wanted to silence her before she could expose Josslyn’s WSB involvement to Carly. Brennan may let Anna go once he believes she’ll stay quiet, but the tension between them is far from over.

