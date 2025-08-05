General Hospital Recap, August 4 Episode: Brennan Has Anna Kidnapped to Silence Her About Josslyn

The General Hospital episode airing Monday, August 4, featured major moves from Brennan, twists in Cody and Kristina’s scheme, and growing tensions in several relationships. Josslyn took steps to cover her tracks while Anna landed in serious danger. Meanwhile, Ava and Alexis reached a risky agreement, and Britt had a crucial phone call with the boss.

Advertisement

Brennan targets Anna to keep Josslyn’s secret safe

At the docks, Anna ran into Liesl and they talked about their past regrets as mothers. Anna admitted putting her loyalty to the WSB above her daughter Robin, while Liesl reflected on her mistakes with Britt. Later, Anna phoned Carly to say she had important news about Josslyn and would stop by soon.

After Carly mentioned it to Brennan, he stepped away for a “work call.” Moments later, someone ambushed Anna and kidnapped her, making it clear Brennan orchestrated the attack to stop Anna from exposing him.

Kristina pushes Cody to seduce Ava faster

Kristina met Cody at the hospital to check on his mole, which turned out to be just a freckle. Kristina then reminded Cody of their plan to seduce Ava and even raised the stakes by offering him USD 10,000 more. She encouraged him to work faster and mentioned Ava was at Alexis’ office. Cody agreed to show up pretending to need legal advice.

Advertisement

At the office, Ava told Alexis she was done with Ric and would give up the car and footage in exchange for USD 1.5 million. Alexis agreed, and they shook hands. Right on cue, Cody arrived and acted surprised to see Ava there.

Brennan gave Josslyn a cover story involving a fake passport and sent her to the Metro Court to speak with Carly. Josslyn claimed she was helping an old family friend in Australia. Carly found it sweet but suspected more was going on. Josslyn added she was also stepping away from Vaughn for now, based on Carly’s earlier advice. Brennan joined them and played innocent. After Josslyn left, Carly mentioned Anna’s concerns about Vaughn.

Britt’s call with the boss

At the Five Poppies Resort, Britt complained to Pascal and then took a call from the mysterious boss. She said there were problems that needed attention and demanded more data and freedom. Britt sounded calmer later in the call but clearly remained cautious as she prepared another injection before bed.

Advertisement

Molly had dinner with Ric and asked about Ava, but he claimed not to know what Ava was up to. Elizabeth joined them, and Molly subtly played matchmaker between Ric and Liz.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn told Chase she wanted to wait on adoption plans until she patched things up with Gio. Afterward, Chase ran into Gio at the pool, and they shared a tense exchange. Gio later spoke with Emma and told her he’d handle the break-in at Dalton’s lab.

Josslyn later met with Emma and told her she was quitting her research assistant role. She warned Emma not to take her place and said Dalton had crossed boundaries more than once, calling him a sleaze.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, August 1 Episode: Jason Tells Anna Britt is Alive After Paris Sighting