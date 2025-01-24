General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Regret Her Decision And Can Drew’s Proposal Succeed?

On Friday, January 24 episode of General Hospital, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) admits to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) that she might have made a huge mistake.

Willow agreed to move back into the Quartermaine gatehouse with her children as part of a compromise with Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). However, Willow starts to have doubts about the decision.

Nina offers Willow support, reminding her that her main goal is to be close to her kids. She encourages Willow, saying that she did what any good mother would do.

However, tensions are high as Tracy sets down rules, possibly warning Willow against any attempts to take Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia and Serenity Mork Macko) without permission. This issue could cause further conflict within the Quartermaine family.

Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) approaches Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) with an intriguing proposal, but Curtis is quick to shut it down.

The nature of Drew’s plan remains under wraps, but Curtis seems confident this conversation is a dead end. With Curtis dealing with his challenges, including family matters, it appears Drew will need to explore other options to move forward.

In her office, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) holds a tense meeting with Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota), joined by Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Laura makes it clear that Sidwell is unwelcome in Port Charles. Despite the strong opposition, Sidwell remains defiant.

Advertisement

Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) is dealing with the aftermath of a shoulder injury, and he’s hoping for good news from his doctor.

However, the MRI results may not be as positive as he hopes. Kai could discover that his injury was far worse than he anticipated. If the injury is severe, it might mean the end of his football career.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) stops by to visit Kai at the hospital and runs into Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Josslyn is there to continue her efforts to take down Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

Trina, however, will likely be concerned about Kai’s health and may learn more about his situation after the doctor shares the results.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Face His Health Crisis and Can Cody Avoid Legal Trouble?